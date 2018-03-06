Cue the Family Band! Chris Martin Is Teaching 13-Year-Old Daughter Apple How to Play Guitar

While the former husband and wife have been broken up for years now, they've kept their promise to harmoniously "consciously uncouple." "We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we have ever been," they said in a joint statement at the time of their separation.

As Paltrow gears up to marry fiancé Brad Falchuk, the actress has continued to make it clear just how cool she and Martin are with each other. Just days ago, she called her ex her "brother" on his birthday. "Thank you for giving me these two," she penned on social media along with a family photo with Apple and son Moses.

The mom and dad still vacation with their youngsters together and ring in special holidays, like Mother's Day and birthdays, as a group.

"They only want the best for one another and are very supportive," a source told E! News. "They have moved on from being married into this new phase of their life. It's unconventional, but it works. They made a commitment to always put their kids first and do what's best for them and that's exactly what they are doing. That means spending the holidays together, traveling together and being a family."