Cara Delevingne Pairs Dior Underwear With a Suit and More Best Dressed

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Nothing against New York, London or Milan, but Paris Fashion Week brings out the best of the best in street style.
While the other fashion-forward events may feature over-the-top, almost-crazy ensembles, the runways in the City of Lights presents the most sophisticated, thoughtful looks of the entire month. Please see Cara Delevingne as evidence. The supermodel was snapped outside the Dior show in a tailored navy suit and beautiful textured coat. In street-style (and top model) fashion, she paired the menswear-inspired pieces with a bandeau top and Dior briefs—because rain or shine or snow, Cara is first a master of mixing edgy, modern components with luxury design. Plus, there's nary a hat she couldn't pull off.
Other stars to hit the fashionable streets include Bella Hadid, Zoë Kravitz and Olivia Culpo—and their outfits were just as diverse as their personalities.
To see all the best dressed stars of the week, including non-Paris Fashion Week sightings, keep scrolling.
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
Olivia Culpo
No one does street style better than this fashion influencer, wearing a yellow fur coat and Lanvin bag.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
The Big Little Lies actress bared her toned abs at the Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week.
Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Bella Hadid
As the model shows, street style during Paris Fashion Week is next level.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Kiernan Shipka
The Mad Men star wore a Chanel mini while attending the brand's beauty house event.
Aimee Song
The fashion influencer proves you can wear an all-white ensemble any time of the year as long as it drapes on you this well.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne
What does a top model wear to Paris Fashion Week in the freezing cold? Layers...and a bandeau top, of course.
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Rooney Mara
The actress was ever-so edgy in Givenchy Couture at a special screening of Mary Magdalene in London.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Mindy Kaling
Arguably the best Mindy has ever looked! The actress wore a Greta Constantine dress, paired with a Tyler Ellis clutch, to the LA premiere of A Wrinkle in Time.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Essence
Tiffany Haddish
The actress rocked a multi-colored, multi-tiered look to the 2018 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Oscars Luncheon.
Which look did you like best?