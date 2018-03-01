Beyoncé and Jay-Z Sneak Blue Ivy Into the Wrinkle in Time Premiere

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 9:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Beyonce, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy

Beyonce.com

Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoyed a family movie night with Blue Ivy on Wednesday by sneaking her into the Los Angeles premiere of A Wrinkle in Time.

As the photos from her website show, Queen B spared no expense for her look. In fact, her entire ensemble cost about $30,000! The "Formation" singer wore a $2,950 Zimmerman dress with a blue and green floral pattern. She then accessorized her look with a pair of $850 Off-White heels and a $275 turquoise clutch from Onna Ehrlich. As for the bling, Bey opted for a $4,300 diamond flower knuckle ring by Marly and a $20,560 pair of long, white gold earrings with white diamonds by AS29.

Watch

Beyonce Looks Like Blue Ivy in Throwback Photo

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy

Beyonce.com

As for Blue Ivy, the 6-year-old star wore a flowing pink dress, which she paired with a black leather jacket. The mother daughter duo took a moment to pose for a jumping picture during the premiere.

In addition, Jay-Z opted for a black coat, black pants and black sneakers. He topped his look off with a red beanie. However, it looks like the twins Rumi and Sir had to stay at home.

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy

Beyonce.com

This isn't the first time the family has snuck into a Disney movie premiere. In March 2017, the family attended the premiere of Beauty and the Beast at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Emma Watson didn't even see them there. 

"I didn't [see her], but I was so touched to see Beyonce and Blue Ivy dressed up together to see the movie," Watson told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

 

 

Josh Gad also seemed to miss the famous family. 

"I didn't see Queen Bey! I'm so sad. I will come dressed up as LeFou to your home and say hi to your children if I can just," he told ET. "I heard she loved it. I missed her."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Beyoncé , Jay-Z , Blue Ivy Carter
Latest News
Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson Reveals New Black Widow Figure in Support of Children's Charities

Vinessa Shaw, Kristopher Gifford

Hocus Pocus' Vinessa Shaw Gives Birth to Baby Boy Jack Hiroki Gifford

Trevor Einhorn, The Magicians

The Magicians Is Doing a Musical Episode—and It's All Because of Josh

Mama June, From Not to Hot, Marilyn Monroe, Photo Shoot

Mama June Becomes a Modern Marilyn Monroe

Tori Spelling

Cops Called to Tori Spelling's House Twice in 24 Hours

KFC Ad

KFC Runs Out of Gravy a Week After Chicken Shortage

ESC: Target x Hunter Original

Hunter Boots Are Coming to Target! Meghan Markle Would Approve

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -