Beyoncé and Jay-Z Sneak Blue Ivy Into the Wrinkle in Time Premiere

Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoyed a family movie night with Blue Ivy on Wednesday by sneaking her into the Los Angeles premiere of A Wrinkle in Time.

As the photos from her website show, Queen B spared no expense for her look. In fact, her entire ensemble cost about $30,000! The "Formation" singer wore a $2,950 Zimmerman dress with a blue and green floral pattern. She then accessorized her look with a pair of $850 Off-White heels and a $275 turquoise clutch from Onna Ehrlich. As for the bling, Bey opted for a $4,300 diamond flower knuckle ring by Marly and a $20,560 pair of long, white gold earrings with white diamonds by AS29.