Storm Reid Reveals What She Learned From Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon

by Lindsay Farber | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 6:43 PM
She's taking the world by storm, literally.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Storm Reid revealed what it was really like to work with Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and a slew of other A-list actors while filming A Wrinkle in Time.
"I was with them for six months and they're just all so amazing. Even though they're these big A-list stars, they don't act like it," she said of her famous castmates.
Reid continued, "They're just all so humble and grounded and just gracious and beautiful. I just learned a lot from them and I just took away that I can be an A-list star, but I can still just be a good person. Of course my mom and my family instilled that in me, but I just really saw it first-hand, and they are all so amazing and I'm glad that I got to share a screen with them."
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney
The actress, who is just 14-years-old, shared her thoughts on reaching fame at such a young age.
"I didn't envision it so early," Reid revealed. "I didn't think I would be 14, or 13 at the time, and be a lead in a role, but I think everything happens for a reason. I'm glad to be able to do something so amazing with so many amazing people and kind of just, put that message out there that we are enough and that we can do anything we put our minds to. So I feel like it's just great all-around."
And in regards to growing up in today's day-in-age, Reid has some sound advice for her fellow teens.
"I just feel like with growing up and having peer pressure, and what society wants you to be, and what you think you should do, I feel like it's really important to surround yourself around good, understanding, amazing people that actually love you for you," she said. "I feel like I have that, which I'm so thankful for, but not all teenagers or all young people have that. So I feel like that's why they feel like they have to conform or kind of do what society wants them to do or wants them to be."
A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters March 9.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!