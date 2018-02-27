Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Love Story: How It Changed the Singer Forever

Clarkson and Blackstock tied the knot on Oct. 20, 2013, at Blackberry Farms in Walland, Tenn., in front of a close-knit group that included the groom's children. The bride were Temperley London.

The following month, Clarkson announced that she was pregnant with the couple's first child, the "best early Christmas present ever." She said on Today that she had hoped to wait longer into her pregnancy to go public, but that she'd been so plagued by morning sickness she felt she had no choice but to explain why she had to cancel an obligation.

"I didn't want people to think I was cancelling because I'm lazy or something, so we just told people," she said.

"I don't know why they call it morning sickness. That's my big joke right now because it's all day and all night. I am super-excited about being pregnant, though. I'm just looking forward to the second trimester...they say it's better."

The communication Reba advised about would prove key soon enough when, that December, a woman went to The Dirty claiming Brandon wasn't flat-out cheating on Kelly with her, but that they had been "intimate in other ways." Then another gal, also anonymous, claimed she'd had a one-night stand with him.

The cries of B.S. came from multiple corners. Blackstock took to Twitter to say that the stories "make for great reading on the s--tter."

Interestingly, the music manager's ex-wife, Melissa, also came to his defense, telling Radar Online that her ex was a good guy and knocking rumors of infidelity in either marriage.