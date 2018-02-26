EXCLUSIVE!

Ava DuVernay Introduced Oprah Winfrey to Auntie Anne's Pretzels and Her Reaction Was Priceless

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 5:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ava DuVernay is sharing her "favorite" thing about her friendship with Oprah Winfrey.

The A Wrinkle in Time director sat down for an exclusive interview with E! News' Sibley Scoles and dished about introducing her pal Oprah to "normal" things, like GIFs and Auntie Anne's Pretzels.

"One day I came in and I was like, 'This pretzel is so good,'" Ava recalled telling Oprah. "She's like, 'Oh my God this pretzel is incredible! What chef? What bakery?"

Ava then shared with Oprah that the pretzels are called Auntie Anne's Pretzels and that you can get them at the mall or while at the airport.

Underprivileged Kids Can See A Wrinkle in Time for Free at AMC

"I was like, 'Yeah so like regular people have to walk through an airport to get to the flights, usually,'" Ava recalled. "I love it because her eyes light up...like new things."

Ava also shared that she stays in touch with the Wrinkle in Time cast via their group text.

So do they use emojis or GIFs in the group chat? "More GIFs," Ava shared, before revealing how she taught Oprah how to use them.

Take a look at the videos above to see Ava talk about her friendship with Oprah and how she taught her about GIFs! Plus, see Chris Pine and Gugu Mbatha-Raw talk about their high school days!

A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters on March 9.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oprah Winfrey , Exclusives , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, Tokyo

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Hits up Tokyo With Kim and Kourtney for Sisters Trip

Vanderpump Rules, Jax

Jax Taylor Has Near-Death Drowning Incident on Vanderpump Rules: "That Was Embarrassing"

Kelly Clarkson, The Voice Season 14

The Voice Season 14 Premiere: 6 Times Kelly Clarkson Totally Stole the Show

iZombie, season 4

iZombie Returns and Someone Is Very Distractingly Naked

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Nene Leakes

NeNe Leakes Calls Kim Zolciak's Racially Charged Lawsuit "A Big Fat Lie"

Catelynn Lowell

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Chelsea Davy, Prince Harry, Cressida Bonas

Prince Harry Will Invite Ex-Girlfriends to His Wedding, Report Claims

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -