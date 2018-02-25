Lindsey Vonn and Others Take Selfies at 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 3:03 PM
Congrats to all the 2018 Olympians! Say cheese!
Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn, freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy and yes, the shirtless wonder and Tongan flag bearer and cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua posed for selfies on Sunday after the 2018 Winter Olympics' Closing Ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
"Wow, what an amazing night!" Vonn, who won a bronze medal in the downhill event, wrote on Instagram. "Loved the energy that everyone brought to closing ceremonies. It was a privilege to walk with all of these amazing athletes ❤️."
Vonn posted selfies with Kenworthy—who did not medal but is leaving Pyeongchang with a puppy he rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm, Matt Hamilton, who helped Team USA's curling team win a gold medal, Nick Baumgartner—who placed fourth in the men's snowboard cross final, and Taufatofua—who was the sole representative for Tonga and appeared shirtless as its flag bearer at both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.
Kenworthy also posted on his own Instagram page a photo of himself standing with Adam Rippon, who helped Team USA's figure skating team win bronze in the team event and who has become a fan-favorite Olympian on social media.
"Two weeks ago, at opening ceremonies, we met and a friendship began," Kenworthy wrote. "Today, at closing ceremonies, it ends. Adam, please stop calling me. You're honestly starting to get v clingy and I can't anymore."
The alpine ski racer gives a V sign as she rides on the snowboarder's shoulders.
Tonga's shirtless flag bearer did not disappoint!
The freestyle skiier carries the figure skater on his shoulders.
Tonga's Pita Taufatofua, China's Liu Jiayu, USA's Lindsey Vonn, North Korea's Kim Ju Sik, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, South Korea's Yun Sungbin, Nigeria's Seun Adigun and Japan's Nao Kodaira appear onstage together.
Images of flags are projected on the stands as athletes enter the stadium.
Mayor of Pyeongchang Sim Jae-guk and the President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach clap as the Mayor of Beijing Chen Jining waves the Olympic flag during the handover ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games during the 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.
Kenworthy, Rippon and Vonn made made headlines recently over political statements, sparking backlash among supporters of President Donald Trump for speaking out against him and his administration.
Kenworthy voiced his displeasure with seeing the U.S. leader's daughter Ivanka Trump, a senior White House adviser, at the closing ceremony, saying on Twitter, "So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well... Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here??"
Rippon publicly criticizing the choice of Vice President Mike Pence, who has expressed anti-gay rights views, as the ceremonial head of the U.S. delegation to the Olympics.
In December, Vonn told CNN she hoped to "represent the people of the United States, not the president" at the Olympics, adding that she wouldn't accept a White House invitation if she were to win gold. After she failed to medal at two Olympic skiing events and placed third in the downhill race, many gloated publicly on social media, calling it karma.
"Not everyone has to like me but my family loves me and I sleep well at night," Vonn tweeted in response. "I work hard and try to be the best person I can be. If they don't like me...their loss I guess... Thank you for the support."
Despite facing criticism on social media, Vonn did receive some words of encouragement before her bronze medal-winning ski race from her ex-boyfriend and golf star Tiger Woods. She told People he emailed her good luck, adding that the two "stay in touch."
"I'm happy that he's back competing and we're supportive of each other," she said.
