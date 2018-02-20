Justin Theroux Cancels Late Show Appearance After Jennifer Aniston Split

Justin Theroux has backed out of his guest appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert following the announcement of his separation from Jennifer Aniston.
The 46-year-old actor was scheduled to appear on Tuesday's episode of The Late Show; however, he is no longer listed as a guest. Kristen Gillibrand, Chris Gethard and Portugal. The Man are set to appear.
E! News has reached out to both Theroux's rep and The Late Show for comment.
Theroux and Aniston announced their separation in a joint statement last week.
"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the couple said. "Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."
A source told E! News the two have been "living separately for the last several months" but that they reunited on Valentine's Day to discuss announcing their separation.
"He has been in New York the last several weeks getting on with his life," the insider said. "He flew back to L.A. late on Valentine's Day and met up with Jen at a mutually-decided-on location."
It seems as though the couple's different lifestyles took a toll on their marriage.
"Jennifer and Justin fell in love hard and fast and yet they were never really suited to one another. He was a New York hipster that loved the alternative lifestyle and Jennifer was living a much more reclusive life when they first started to fall in love," another insider told E! News. "The initial chemistry between them made it easy for them to ignore their differences and incompatibility."
Living life in the spotlight also seemed to cause a strain.
"Justin didn't want to deal with the shallowness of Hollywood and be a part of her world anymore," a third source told E! News.
Still, it looks like they're both moving on.
"Jen is doing OK," the third source said. "She has her group of friends that are her family, and they have rallied around her. It's always sad and heartbreaking to have to move on, but she has a lot of love in her life. She will take this and learn from it and have new perspective going forward."
The two called it quits after less than three years of marriage. The now-exes got engaged in August 2012 and got married in a secret wedding in August 2015.
Teresa Giudice Very ''Emotional'' While Connecting to Her Late Mother on Hollywood Medium: ''Her Grief Was Still Very Tangible''