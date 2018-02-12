Jennifer Aniston Rings in 49th Birthday With Courteney Cox and Gal Pals

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Feb. 12, 2018 12:49 PM

Like a fine wine, Jennifer Aniston just gets better with age!

For the beloved actress' 49th birthday, some of her closest friends appeared to gather for a low-key bash at Courteney Cox's Malibu home. Aniston's manager Aleen Keshishian shared a photo of the get together on Instagram, featuring Aniston and her Friends co-star surrounded by a group of women. 

"#happybirthday to my sister from another mother #jenniferaniston u so much!" she captioned the snapshot. A fellow partygoer, actress Mandy Ingber, wrote, "We love our Jen. magical Malibu day. I love that this is taken by the kiddos!"

And of course, Jennifer's special day wouldn't have been complete without some birthday love from her famous pals. 

Photos

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux: Romance Rewind

Friends fans were delighted to see Reese Witherspoon's tribute, who appeared on the sitcom as Rachel Green's sister. "Happy Birthday to my work sister #JenniferAniston!!" Reese wrote. "Wishing you a day filled with lots of love and laughter!"

And unlike last year's celebration, when Jennifer and hubby Justin Theroux jetted off to Mexico for a getaway with Courteney and Johnny McDaid, the birthday girl opted to stay a little closer to home this time around. 

Aniston was one of many A-list guests who attended Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party over the weekend. She partied the night away with the likes of Kim KardashianOprah WinfreyKanye WestChrissy Teigen and John Legend, even posing in the photo booth with Olivia Munn

Happy birthday to you, Jen!

