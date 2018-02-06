Why Prince Harry ''Always Planned'' to Invite Sarah Ferguson to His Wedding

Prince Harrywill not ostracize Sarah Ferguson from his wedding day.

Despite initial reports suggesting otherwise, E! News has learned the Duchess of York will receive an invitation to his May 19 nuptials to Meghan Markle.

A source close to the royal explains, "Harry always planned to invite [her]. She is the mother of [Princess] Eugenie and [Princess] Beatrice, both of whom he is close to. Harry has always been fond of Ms. Ferguson and he would never want to exclude a family member."

Fergie was previously married to Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, for a decade before divorcing in 1996. Her lifestyle became a topic of tabloid controversy in the following years, and tension between Ferguson and some members of the royal family reached an all-time high in 2010 when it was revealed that Ferguson offered to sell access to Prince Andrew for upwards of $700,000.