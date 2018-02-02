20 Trendy Sneakers You Can Wear On or Off the Field

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Feb. 2, 2018 2:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Completes Two-Week Treatment For Anxiety and Depression: ''She Wanted to Spend Some Time Focusing On Herself''

Jeremy London

Jeremy London Arrested for Domestic Violence

ESC: V-Day Gift Guide

J.Lo & A. Rod Will Inspire Your S.O.'s Valentine's Day Gift

Shopping: Sneakers

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

If you haven't gotten the memo: Sneakers are back—and in a big way.

You've probably already got a few athletic-looking pairs at the ready for those intense gym sessions of yours, but don't be afraid to take them to the streets. One look at the Hollywood set and it's pretty hard to ignore that lace-ups are the current everyday footwear of choice. And why shouldn't they be? They're comfy, practical and shockingly chic when paired with virtually any outfit.

From workout wear to dresses, these sneakers are worthy of wearing on or off the field.

Shopping: Sneakers

Cole Haan

BUY IT: Cole Haan Zerongrand Stitchline Wingtop Oxford, $150

Shopping: Sneakers

Athletic Propulsion Labs: APL

BUY IT: Athletic Propulsion Labs: APL Techloom Pro Sneaker, $160

Shopping: Sneakers

Vans

BUY IT: Vans Shine Sk8-Hi Slim Sneaker, $70

Article continues below

Shopping: Sneakers

Nike

BUY IT: Nike Free TR 7 Premium Training Shoe, $100

Shopping: Sneakers

Balenciaga

BUY IT: Balenciaga Mixed Media Trainer Sneaker, $695

Shopping: Sneakers

Adidas

BUY IT: Adidas by Stella McCartney Crazymove Pro Sneaker, $130

Article continues below

Shopping: Sneakers

Coach

BUY IT: Coach Rex Patch Sneaker, $295

Shopping: Sneakers

New Balance

BUY IT: New Balance 274 Sneaker, $100

Shopping: Sneakers

Puma

BUY IT: Puma Basket Platform Trace Sneaker, $90

Article continues below

Shopping: Sneakers

Steve Madden

BUY IT: Steve Madden Antics Sneakers, $90

Shopping: Sneakers

Adidas

BUY IT: Adidas Tubular Doom Sock Primeknit Sneaker, $120

Shopping: Sneakers

Nike

BUY IT: Nike Air Huarache City Sneaker, $140

Article continues below

Shopping: Sneakers

Under Armour

BUY IT: Under Armour Women's Street Precision Mid Lux, $110

Shopping: Sneakers

Golden Goose

BUY IT: Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Super Star Glittered Mesh and Distressed Leather Sneakers, $445

Shopping: Sneakers

Skechers

BUY IT: Skechers Sport Women's Synergy 2.0 Simply Chic Fashion Sneaker, $50

Article continues below

Shopping: Sneakers

Hogan

BUY IT: Hogan Allacciata H222 Sneakers, $495

Shopping: Sneakers

Adidas

BUY IT: Adidas Swift Run Sneaker, $85

Shopping: Sneakers

Fila

BUY IT: Fila Women's Memory Workshift Slip Resistant Work Shoe, $38

Article continues below

Shopping: Sneakers

Veja

BUY IT: Veja V-10 Low-Top Leather Trainers, $117

Shopping: Sneakers

Skechers

BUY IT: Skechers Sport Women's Ultra Flex Bright Horizon Sneaker, $42

We'll probably wear ours to our Super Bowl party this weekend (just sayin').

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -