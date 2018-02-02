Detectives Clarify Why Robert Wagner Is a Person of Interest in Natalie Wood's Death

The bureau also shed light on some of the witness accounts.

"A witness provided details about hearing yelling and crashing sounds coming from the couple's stateroom," the statement read. "Shortly afterwards, separate witnesses identified a man and a woman arguing on the back of the boat. The witnesses believed that the voices belonged to Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner."

However, not all of the witness accounts aligned with what the bureau previously heard.

"As you may recall, Natalie Wood was later reported missing from the boat," the statement continued. "The statements from these new witnesses differ from the original version of events as related by previous witnesses, including the individuals on the boat."

In addition, the detectives clarified that the case is still not ruled a homicide.

"Do we have enough to make an arrest at this moment? No. This remains a suspicious death investigation," the LASD Homicide Dectectives said via the statement. "However, as LASD Homicide Detectives, we know that even the most difficult cases can be solved when witnesses come forward."

They also added, "We ask that anyone with first-hand knowledge or any information about the death of Natalie Wood to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500."