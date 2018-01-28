Sam Smith Is Still So Nervous About Performing New Music—Especially at the 2018 Grammys

Just because Sam Smith is a pro doesn't mean he's free of nerves.

Before taking to the stage and performing at the 2018 Grammys, the "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer appeared on Live From the Red Carpet to discuss music's biggest night.

With hours to go until his performance, Sam was the first to admit that he's a little nervous.

"Singing in front of people is still nerve-racking. Yeah, it is. It's mad," he told Ryan Seacrest. "It will be fun tonight. I'm excited to get this lyric and this song out there and yes, I'm excited."

One performance that was extra wild was performing at the Sydney Opera House. As for why it got Sam so nervous?