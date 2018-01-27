Why Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship Is Different This Time

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are still going strong, more than two months after they rekindled their romance.

The two had dated on and off for three years until they split in 2014. Bieber, 23, and Gomez, 25, started to be spotted together frequently after Selena's breakup from The Weeknd in October and a month later, she and Bieber were spotted kissing on the lips at an amateur hockey game he played in Los Angeles.

"Justin and Selena are still going strong," a source told E! News. "Everything is so different this time around."

So what has changed?