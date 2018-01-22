Sean "Diddy" Combs Says He Isn't Fighting With Drake or 50 Cent

by Amanda Rothenberg | Mon., Jan. 22, 2018 1:32 PM

Andy Cohen put Sean "Diddy" Combs in the hot seat Sunday night and asked if the rapper was feuding with Drake or 50 Cent.

Back in 2014, Diddy got into a heated argument with the "Hotline Bling" artist in Miami. The fight allegedly turned physical and reportedly started over rights to a song.

However, it looks like both artists have moved past the feud.

"We both apologized," Diddy told Cohen on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. "We squashed it like brothers and men should. It was something that wasn't really about anything. We moved past it, and our relationship has been great since." 

Still Not Sure What The Four Is All About? It's Like Game of Thrones, Teases Sean Diddy Combs

But is Diddy involved in a new feud? During the interview, Cohen asked the rapper about some recent shade involving 50 Cent. The "Candy Shop" artist made fun of a cover shoot Diddy did for XXL magazine and called him a "fruit biscuit." 50 Cent also said Diddy says things that are "fruity."

However, Diddy didn't seem bothered by the remark.

"He loves me," he said, later adding that the comment could have come from "insecurities." Either way, the "I'll Be Missing You" artist confirmed there's no bad blood between the two.

"I don't take it seriously," Diddy said. "It's nothing like that. It's not really a big deal to me. It doesn't affect my life."

Watch the video to see the whole interview.

