Mandy Moore's Stylist on the 2018 SAG Award Nominee's Full-Circle Fashion Moment, Spanx and Her Solution for Painful Heels

"It looks like the ocean on her."

When asked to describe Mandy Moore 's 2018 SAG Awards ensemble, stylist to the stars Erica Cloud offered that vibrant depiction. Her client, a first-time SAG Award nominee this year for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble, stepped out on the red carpet on Sunday quite literally shimmering in a sequin royal blue custom slip gown by Ralph Lauren. To compliment the sea theme, Moore's ears were adorned with green and blue starfish-esque earrings by Niwaka and her eye makeup was a mix of bronze and blue, the work of makeup artist Jenn Streicher. "She almost looks like the sunset in the ocean," Cloud elaborated.

As the stylist revealed to E! News, the look is a full-circle nod to a dress she wore more than a decade ago. "One of my all-time favorite dresses is the Ralph Lauren that she wore to the Saved premiere," the stylist said. "It was just this beautiful slip dress and I remember thinking, 'Wow, that's a perfect dress,' I cut it out of InStyle magazine and saved the clipping."

Tonight, the dress returned for a modern revival. "They sent us her original dress and we made slight alterations to how we wanted them to make it, but we basically remade that dress in custom fabric," Cloud explained.