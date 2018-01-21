This Is Us' Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz & Susan Kelechi Watson Match in Cobalt Blue

by Diana Nguyen | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 5:56 PM

ESC: Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelichi Watson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

If longtime couples start to look alike, maybe co-stars do, too.

While there were so many standout style moments at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, there was one major thing you might have missed. This Is Us stars Mandy Moore , Susan Kelechi Watson and Chrissy Metz all wore cobalt blue! Was this intentional or just a wonderful coincidence given to us by the red carpet fashion gods? We're not sure—but all three ladies looked amazing.

Mandy, styled by Erica Cloud, went for a more streamlined silhouette, in a slip-like Ralph Lauren dress, accented by a matching Judith Leiber clutch, Niwaka jewels and Jimmy Choo shoes. Although the dress was simple, the sequined texture really made it shine.

Photos

Standout Style Moments at SAG Awards 2018

Mandy Moore, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy, on the other hand, opted for a more feminine approach, wearing a custom Kate Spade New York ruffled dress with floral embellishments. Stylist Penny Lovell paired the cobalt look with Stuart Weitzman shoes, a red carpet staple.

Chrissy Metz, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Lastly but not least, Susan looked like vintage glamour in her draped Rubin Singer dress, paired with a Tyler Ellis clutch, Nicholas Kirkwood shoes and APM Monaco jewelry. Even her hair and makeup, created by hairstylist Vernon Francois and makeup artist Gregory Arlt, channeled Old Hollywood. The vibrant color, however, modernized the look.

Susan Kelechi Watson, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Given that all three looks came from different designers and stylists, it seems like this may have been just one big red carpet coincidence to remember. However, stay tuned, as more details unfold.

For complete coverage of the 2018 SAG Awards, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 22, at 7 and 11 p.m.!

