Meghan Markle's Latest Outfit Features One Stylish Surprise We Bet You Missed

it seems Meghan Markle has a few stylish tricks up her sleeve.

As fans keep their eyes peeled for every new ensemble the American star and future bride steps out in, some may have missed a special detail in the activist's latest look. Sure, it was easy to notice the future member of the royal family was sporting a black Stella McCartney coat with a belt tied in a bow and a black scarf layered over dark jeans, a plaid boatneck peplum jacket by Theory and black Tabitha Simmons booties. "This was probably her most modern, 'edgy' look since announcing her engagement," Meghan's Mirror editor Christine Ross told E! News.

While her ensemble for visiting the Cardiff Castle in Wales followed suit with her most recent outfits—mostly black with a pop of color—she squeezed in a discreet unique detail: her mismatched earrings. On one ear she sported a Zofia Day dash stud and, on the other, a Gabriela Artigas triple shooting star post.

"Meghan always likes to have one thing about her look that is different and unexpected," Meghan's Mirror's Amanda Dishaw pointed out. "Today I adored how she kept up that trend—and kept us fashion bloggers on our toes—by choosing two different earrings!"