10 Most Emotional Figure Skating Olympic Moments of All Time

From triumphant triple axels to heartbreaking falls, there are a number of reasons figure skating is arguably the most emotional sport at the Winter Olympics.

Ever since it became a permanent part of the Winter Games in 1924, the sport has created memorable moments that live beyond the rink. Who could forget when 16-year-old Sarah Hughes won the gold medal at the 2002 Olympics, or when Nancy Kerrigan took the ice for the first time after her attack?

In honor of the 2018 Winter Olympics, here's a roundup of 10 of the most emotional figure skating moments in Olympic history.