Kate Bosworth Says She Feels ''Optimistic'' About Hollywood's Future at 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Kate Bosworthstressed the importance of "inclusivity" while speaking to the Time's Up movement at last night's 2018 Critics' Choice Awards.
Reflecting on the 2018 Golden Globes, where A-listers made their voices heard against ongoing sexual misconduct and abuse in the workplace, Bosworth told E! News' Zuri Hall she hopes to see more men get involved.
"What I'm hopeful and positive about is this idea of coming together and inclusiveness," The Long Road Home actress shared. "That means women and men."
During Sunday night's ceremony, members of Hollywood stood in solidarity with Time's Up by dressing in black or wearing pins specially designed for the Globes. Actors including Justin Timberlake, Daniel Kaluuya, Freddie Highmore, Seth Meyersand Nick Jonas made a statement by purchasing and sporting the pins, with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to the legal defense fund.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
From Bosworth's perspective, "We really need great men to step in and say, ‘I understand and identify with what the issue is, and I stand with you.' So please know it's an inclusive issue and something everyone needs to come together on. I feel really optimistic."
Time's Up has partnered with leading advocates for equality and safety in order to improve legislation, and through a GoFundMe campaign, raised $16 million for its legal defense fund in a week.
To hear more from Kate, including her take on Oprah Winfrey's unforgettable speech and starring in Long Road Home, press play on the video above.