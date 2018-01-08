Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin and Other Celebs Who Have Kids That Are Totally BFFs
by
Meg Swertlow
|
Mon., Jan. 8, 2018 5:22 PM
The best part of the 2018 Golden Globes? Well, aside from Oprah's inspiration speech, has to be all the celebrity co-star reunions that happened before, during and after the Globes.
One of our fave reunions was, of course, the meet-up up former Full House and current Fuller House co-stars Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin, who both brought their lookalike daughters as their dates to the Netflix Golden Globes After-Party.
Laughlin's daughter is 18-year-old YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli and Cameron has a 19-year-old daughter, who is an actress named Natasha Bure.
According to their Instagram Stories, the fab foursome all got ready together, drove together and even got lost finding the party together! Once there the group all fan-girled over Drake together too!
We love that Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky's daughter is totally BFFs with DJ Tanner's daughter. It's the kind of heart-warming photo only a true '90s-kid could love!
But those aren't the only celeb spawns who are buds!
Check out the next gen of celebrity offspring and stars who are totally best friends with each other...
Macklemore's daughter Sloane and Ciara's son Future are totally buds. The foursome hit up a Seattle Seahawks game (the team Ciara's husband Russell Wilson plays on) together in November of last year.
The singer posted a photo of the quad, as well as a video, with the caption, "I looked over and @Macklemore was hooking up Sloanes hair! ... Classic! Great Job Ben! Fun Times With Our Kiddos! #GoHawks."
Alex Rodriguez's two daughters, Natasha and Ella, are totally friends forever with his lady love Jennifer Lopez's twins Max and Emme. The big group hangs out on the reg!
Reese Withespoon's daughter Ava Phillippe is besties with former Girls Meets World star Rowan Blanchard. The two hang out on the reg and even hit up HBO's Golden Globes party together on Jan. 7.
And Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint has been spotted playing with Chrissy Teigen's adorable daughter Luna Legend in the park recently.
Last year, Kimye even gifted the baby girl a pair of Yeezy's for Valentine's Day on behalf of their son and daughter.
The note said, "Luna - Happy Valentine's Day beautiful baby girl! Lots of love, North and Saint."
We love that all these celebrity kids are all friends with each other!
