Chris Soules' Motion to Dismiss Fatal Crash Case Denied by Judge

A judge has denied a motion to dismiss a legal case against Chris Soules.
The former Bachelor and Dancing With the Stars contestant is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car crash.
Investigations say Chris' truck ran into the back of a tractor driven by Kenneth Mosher who ultimately died from the accident.
In today's court, Judge Andrea Dryer denied the reality star's arguments that the laws he is accused of violating are unconstitutionally vague.
"It has been clear since the beginning of this case that Mr. Soules did everything in his power to assist the injured tractor driver, Kenneth Mosher, in the aftermath of the terrible accident on April 24, 1017," Chris' attorney said in a statement to E! News after today's ruling. "The 911 recording from that night shows Mr. Soules kept his wits about him and attempted CPR on Mr. Mosher with the assistance of other first responders."
Adam Larkey/Freeform
Chris' attorneys argue that their client "indisputably called 911, identified himself, explained his role in this tragic accident, and tried to save Mr. Mosher."
While the trial was supposed to begin January 18, USA Today reports that both parties agreed to continue the trial. A new start date will be determined by both parties later.
If convicted, Chris could be sentenced to as long as five years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Back in November, a source shared with E! News that Chris is working hard at his home on the farm. And despite the looming trial, the reality star is hopeful of his future.
"He's staying positive, all things considered," our insider added. "He's always been the type of guy to see the good in everything and for the most part since things have quieted down publicly with the accident, he's been as positive as he can about it all."