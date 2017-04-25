Chris Soules is in custody.
The former Bachelor was arrested following a fatal car crash, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office confirmed. According to a statement from the office, the crash occurred Monday around 8:20 p.m. involving a tractor and a pickup truck. Per the statement, one male driver died.
Soules was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident where death occurred.
KWWL
The Iowa State Patrol confirmed to E! News Soules was driving the pickup truck that rear-ended the tractor and both vehicles went into a ditch, where they were found when police arrived. The cause of the crash and whether Soules had alcohol in his system at the time is still under investigation. Currently, officials are unsure how Soules fled the scene—he could have been picked up or walked on foot. However, he was found at his house in Arlington where he was arrested.
"Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home," the reality star said in a statement issued by his attorney. "He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers [are] with Mr. Mosher's family."
Soules appeared in court Tuesday morning, where a preliminary hearing was set for May 2nd. His bail was also set at $10,000, according to KWWL. By Tuesday afternoon, he had posted a cash bail, according to the Buchanan County Jail.
The Iowa native rose to fame as a contestant on the 10th season of The Bachelorette before taking over as The Bachelor for Season 19.
He ultimately proposed to Whitney Bischoff, but the two called off their engagement just a few months later. He also competed on Season 20 of Dancing With the Stars and ultimately reached fifth place.