Bella Hadid Goes Pantless in Giuseppe Zanotti Spring 2018 Ads

The shoes may make the statement, but there's a lot more to be said about the Giuseppe Zanotti spring-summer 2018 ad campaign.

The most obvious? Bella Hadid is pantless in a high-cut, black bodysuit. But it's her intense, now-signature stare—coupled with side-swept blunt bangs, fierce cat-eyes and chiseled cheekbones—that really make this crop of sexy ads engaging. Sure, the way the model straddles a chair makes her legs look like they go on for days, but throw on a pair of black mom jeans and the Eliza light blue slingbacks or Aleesha slides with snake-like anklets, and you'll be strutting down the streets like an off-duty model.