Jennifer Lawrence Visits Children's Hospital Over Christmas for 5th Year in a Row

Jennifer Lawrence has the best annual tradition: For the past few years, around Christmas, she has visited a children's hospital in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky and brings holiday cheer to the kids.

On Sunday on Christmas Eve 2017, the Oscar winner visited Norton's Children's Hospital.

"Louisville's own Jennifer Lawrence stopped by Norton Children's today to visit with patients, families, and staff," read a post on the hospital's Instagram page. "This visit has become a tradition for Lawrence each Christmas. Thank you, Jennifer! You sure do bring a smile to all!"