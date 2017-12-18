Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Queen Elizabeth II Did as a Toddler

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Finally Reaches Billboard's Hot 100 Top 10 After Two Decades
We've got a mini-me queen on our hands!
Prince William and Kate Middleton just released their annual Christmas card featuring their two adorable kiddos, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. In the pic, each member of the family shares a big smile while rocking similar shades of blue.
But while we certainly can't stop gushing over the photo itself, we also can't help but notice something else...
Princess Charlotte is a spot-on mini-me version of Queen Elizabeth II, especially as a child!
From the shape of her eyes to her button-nose and her cherubic cheeks, Charlotte looks just like Queen Elizabeth did as a toddler. Even their sweet, little smirks are similar!
The only major difference, obviously, is their hair.
Queen Elizabeth was more blonde as a child with curly hair, while Princess Charlotte has a full head of straighter, brunette locks.
Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images. The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images
Meanwhile, aside from sharing the new Christmas photo today, the royals also shared some exciting news about Charlotte: She'll be attending the Willcocks Nursery School in London next year!
"We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte," a spokesperson for the school said. "We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January."
Her brother George, on the other hand, is currently enrolled at Thomas's Battersea in London.
The family is expecting baby No. 3 in April.