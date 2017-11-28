Grammys 2018: Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars Lead Diverse List of Nominees

Music's Biggest Night is just around the corner!
Singer Andra Day announced the nominees for the 2018 Grammys live on CBS This Morning Tuesday.
Jay-Z leads the nominations with eight, followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven and Bruno Mars with six. "I'm inspired by this year's nominees and the incredible talent each possesses," Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow said. "Their recordings are a true testament to how creatively alive and meaningful our music industry has become. Each nominee uses their craft to inspire, uplift, and tell stories of our world through their artistry. They provide a vibrant soundtrack that represents the highest level of excellence and continues to impact and reflect our culture."
James Corden will host the show for the second year in a row—but for the 60th annual show, the party is moving from the Staples Center in L.A. to Madison Square Garden in New York City. It's been 15 years since the venue last hosted to the annual event. CBS will broadcast the 60th Annual Grammy Awards live on both coasts Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
Top Dawg/Aftermath/Interscope
Album of the Year
Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!
Jay-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, Damn.
Lorde, Melodrama
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Record of the Year
Childish Gambino, "Redbone"
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"
Jay Z, "The Story of O.J."
Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."
Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"
Atlantic Records
Song of the Year
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"
Jay-Z, "4:44"
Julia Michaels, "Issues"
Logic, "1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)"
Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Pop Performance
Kelly Clarkson, "Love So Soft"
Kesha, "Praying"
Lady Gaga, "Million Reasons"
Pink, "What About Us"
Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"
Atlantic Records
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, "Something Just Like This"
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"
Imagine Dragons, "Thunder"
Portugal. The Man, "Feel It Still"
Zedd and Alessia Cara, "Stay"
Best Traditional Pop Album
Michael Bublé, Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)
Bob Dylan, Triplicate
Seth MacFarlane, In Full Swing
Sarah McLachlan, Wonderland
Various Artists, Tony Bennett Celebrates 90
Best Pop Vocal Album
Coldplay, Kaleidoscope EP
Lana Del Rey, Lust for Life
Imagine Dragons, Evolve
Kesha, Rainbow
Lady Gaga, Joanne
Ed Sheeran, ÷
Best Music Video
Beck, "Up All Night"
Jain, "Makeba"
Jay-Z, "The Story of O.J."
Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."
Logic, "1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)"
Best Music Film
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, One More Time With Feeling
The Grateful Dead, Long Strange Trip
Various Artists, The Defiant Ones
Various Artists, Soundbreaking
Various Artists, Two Trains Runnin'
Best Dance Recording
Bonobo, "Bambro Koyo Ganda (feat. Innov Gnawa)"
Camelphat and Elderbrook, "Cola"
Gorillaz, "Andromeda (feat. DRAM)"
LCD Soundsystem, "Tonite"
Odesza, "Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE and Mansionair)"
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Bonobo, Migration
Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue
Mura Masa, Mura Masa
Odesza, A Moment Apart
Sylvan Esso, What Now
RCA
Best Rock Performance
Leonard Cohen, "You Want It Darker"
Chris Cornell, "The Promise"
Foo Fighters, "Run"
Kaleo, "No Good"
Nothing More, "Go to War"
Best Urban Contemporary Album
6lack, Free 6lack
Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!
Khalid, American Teen
SZA, Ctrl
The Weeknd, Starboy
Best Rap Album
Jay-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Migos, Culture
Rapsody, Laila's Wisdom
Tyler, The Creator, Flower Boy
TIDAL
Best Country Album
Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah
Lady Antebellum, Heart Break
Little Big Town, The Breaker
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project, The Journey
Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call
Raul Midón, Bad Ass and Blind
Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King, Porter Plays Porter
Cécile McLorin Salvant, Dreams and Daggers
Best Gospel Album
Travis Greene, Crossover
Le'Andria, Bigger Than Me
Marvin Sapp, Close
Anita Wilson, Sunday Song
Cece Winans, Let Them Fall in Love
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Danny Gokey, Rise
Matt Maher, Echoes (Deluxe Edition)
MercyMe, Lifer
Tauren Wells, Hills and Valleys
Zach Williams, Chain Breaker
Best Latin Album
Alex Cuba, Lo Único Constante
Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte
La Santa Cecilia, Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017
Natalia Lafourcade, Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)
Shakira, El Dorado
Top Dawg/RCA
Best Americana Album
Gregg Allman, Southern Blood
Brent Cobb, Shine on Rainy Day
Iron & Wine, Beast Epic
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound
The Mavericks, Brand New Day
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Calvin Harris
No I.D.
Greg Kurstin
Blake Mills
The Stereotypes
Best Song Written for Visual Media
"City of Stars," La La Land
"How Far I'll Go," Moana
"I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Fifty Shades Darker
"Never Give Up," Lion
"Stand Up for Something," Marshall
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
The Jerry Douglas Band, What If
Alex Han, Spirit
Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge, Mount Royal
Jeff Lorber Fusion, Prototype
Antonio Sanchez, Bad Hombre
Best Metal Performance
August Burns Red, "Invisible Enemy"
Body Count, "Black Hoodie"
Track from: Bloodlust
Code Orange, "Forever"
Mastodon, "Sultan's Curse"
Meshuggah, "Clockworks"
Best Rock Song
Metallica, "Atlas, Rise!"
K.Flay, "Blood in the Cut"
Nothing More, "Go to War"
Foo Fighters, "Run"
Avenged Sevenfold, "The Stage"
Best Rock Album
Mastodon, Emperor of Sand
Metallica, Hardwired...To Self-Destruct
Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Queens of the Stone Age, Villains
The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding
Ryan Aylsworth/RCA Records
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire, Everything Now
Gorillaz, Humanz
LCD Soundsystem, American Dream
Father John Misty, Pure Comedy
The National, Sleep Well Beast
Best R&B Performance
Daniel Caesar, "Get You (feat. Kali Uchis)"
Kehlani, "Distraction"
Ledisi, "High"
Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
SZA, "The Weekend"
Best Traditional R&B Performance
The Baylor Project, "Laugh and Move On"
Childish Gambino, "Redbone"
Anthony Hamilton, "What I'm Feelin' (feat. The Hamiltones)"
Ledisi, "All the Way"
Mali Music, "Still"
Best R&B Song
PJ Morton, "First Began"
Khalid, "Location"
Childish Gambino, "Redbone"
SZA, "Supermodel"
Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
Best R&B Album
Daniel Caesar, Freudian
Ledisi, Let Love Rule
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
PJ Morton, Gumbo
Musiq Soulchild, Feel the Real
Sony Music Latin
Best Rap Performance
Big Sean, "Bounce Back"
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"
Jay-Z, "4:44"
Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."
Migos, "Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)"
Best Rap/Sung Performance
6LACK, "PRBLMS"
Goldlink, "Crew (feat. Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy)"
Jay-Z, "Family Feud (feat. Beyoncé)"
Kendrick Lamar, "LOYALTY. (feat. Rihanna)"
SZA, "Love Galore (feat. Travis Scott)"
Best Rap Song
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"
Danger Mouse, "Chase Me (feat. Run the Jewels and Big Boi)"
Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."
Rapsody, "Sassy"
Jay-Z, "the Story of O.J."
Asylum Records/Atlantic Records.
Best Country Solo Performance
Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road"
Alison Krauss, "Losing You"
Miranda Lambert, "Tin Man"
Maren Morris, "I Could Use a Love Song"
Chris Stapleton, "Either Way"
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne, "It Ain't My Fault"
Zac Brown Band, "My Old Man"
Lady Antebellum, "You Look Good"
Little Big Town, "Better Man"
Midland, "Drinkin' Problem"
Best Country Song
Little Big Town, "Better Man"
Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road"
Chris Stapleton, "Broken Halos"
Midland, "Drinkin' Problem"
Miranda Lambert, "Tin Man"
Best New Age Album
Brian Eno, Reflection
India.Arie, SongVersation: Medicine
Peter Kater, Dancing on Water
Kitaro, Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5
Steve Roach, Spiral Revelation
RCA Nashville
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Sara Caswell, "Can't Remember Why"
Billy Childs, "Dance of Shiva"
Fred Hersch, "Whisper Not"
John McLaughlin, "Miles Beyond"
Chris Potter, "Ilimba"
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Bill Charlap Trio, Uptown, Downtown
Billy Childs, Rebirth
Joey DeFrancesco and The People, Project Freedom
Fred Hersch, Open Book
Chris Potter, The Dreamer Is the Dream
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
John Beasley, MONK'estra Vol. 2
Alan Ferber Big Band, Jigsaw
Christian McBride Big Band, Bringin' It
Vince Mendoza and WDR Big Band Cologne, Homecoming
Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge, Whispers on the Wind
Best Latin Jazz Album
Antonio Adolfo, Hybrido - From Rio to Wayne Shorter
Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Oddara
Anat Cohen and Marcello Gonçalves, Outra Coisa - The Music of Moacir Santos
Miguel Zenón, Típico
Pablo Ziegler Trio, Jazz Tango
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Tina Campbell, "Too Hard Not To"
JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise, "You Deserve It (feat. Bishop Cortez Vaughn)
Le'Andria, "Better Days"
The Walls Group, "My Life"
CeCe Winans, "Never Have to Be Alone"
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Casting Crowns, "Oh My Soul"
Natalie Grant, "Clean"
Hillsong Worship, "What a Beautiful Name"
MercyMe, "Even If"
Tauren Wells, "Hills and Valleys"
Columbia
Best Roots Gospel Album
The Collingsworth Family, The Best of the Collingsworth Family - Volume 1
Larry Cordle, Give Me Jesus
Joseph Habedank, Resurrection
Reba McEntire, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope
Karen Peck and New River, Hope for All Nations
Best Latin Pop Album
Alex Cuba, Lo Único Constante
Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte
La Santa Cecilia, Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017
Natalia Lafourcade, Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)
Shakira, El Dorado
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Bomba Estéreo, Ayo
C4 Trío and Desorden Público, Pa' Fuera
Jorge Drexler, Salvavidas de Hielo
Los Amigos Invisibles, El Paradise
Residente, Residente
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda, Ni Diablo Ni Santo
Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga, Ayer Y Hoy
Alex Campos, Momentos
Aida Cuevas, Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas
Various Artists, Zapateando En El Norte
Best Tropical Latin Album
Albita, Albita
Doug Beavers, Art of the Arrangement
Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, Salsa Big Band
Silvestre Dangond, Gente Valiente
Diego El Cigala, Indestructible
Republic
Best American Roots Performance
Alabama Shakes, "Killer Diller Blues"
Blind Boys of Alabama, "Let My Mother Live"
Glen Campbell, "Arkansas Farmboy"
Leonard Cohen, "Steer Your Way"
Alison Krauss, "I Never Cared for You"
Best American Roots Song
David Rawlings, "Cumberland Gap"
The Mavericks, "I Wish You Well"
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, "If We Were Vampires"
Rodney Crowell, "It Ain't Over Yet (feat. Rosanne Cash and John Paul White)"
Gregg Allman, "My Only True Friend"
Best Bluegrass Album
Michael Cleveland, Fiddler's Dream
The Infamous Stringdusters, Laws of Gravity
Bobby Osborne, Original
Noam Pikelny, Universal Favorite
Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, All The Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live]
Best Traditional Blues Album
Eric Bibb, Migration Blues
Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio, Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio
R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble
Guy Davis and Fabrizio Poggi, Sonny & Brownie's Last Train
The Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live in Lafayette
Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo, TajMo
Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Got Soul
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland
Best Folk Album
Aimee Mann, Mental Illness
Laura Marling, Semper Femina
Offa Rex, The Queen of Hearts
The Secret Sisters, You Don't Own Me Anymore
Yusuf/Cat Stevens, The Laughing Apple
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, Top of the Mountain
Ho'okena, Ho'okena 3.0
Lost Bayou Ramblers, Kalenda
Northern Cree, Miyo Kekisepa, Make a Stand [Live]
Josh Tatofi, Pua Kiele
Best Reggae Album
Chronixx, Chronology
Common Kings, Lost in Paradise
J Boog, Wash House Ting
Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, Stony Hill
Morgan Heritage, Avrakedabra
MCA Nashville
Best World Music Album
Vicente Amigo, Memoria De Los Sentidos
Buika, Para Mi
Anat Cohen and Trio Brasileiro, Rosa Dos Ventos
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration
Tinariwen, Elwan
Best Children's Album
Gustafer Yellowgold, Brighter Side
Lisa Loeb, Feel What U Feel
Justin Roberts, Lemonade
Alphabet Rockers, Rise Shine #Woke
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Songs of Peace & Love for Kids & Parents Around the World
Best Spoken Word Album
Neil Degrasse Tyson, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry
Bruce Springsteen, Born to Run
Shelly Peiken, Confessions of a Serial Songwriter
Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo, Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders)
Carrie Fisher, The Princess Diarist
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle, The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas
Jim Gaffigan, Cinco
Jerry Seinfeld, Jerry Before Seinfeld
Sarah Silverman, A Speck of Dust
Kevin Hart, What Now?
Best Musical Theater Album
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Hello, Dolly!
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Baby Driver
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Hidden Figures: The Album
La La Land
Moana: The Songs
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones: Season 7,
Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams and Hans Zimmer, Hidden Figures
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Best Instrumental Composition
Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet, "Alkaline"
Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne, "Choros #3"
Nate Smith, "Home Free (For Peter Joe)"
Arturo O'Farrill and Chucho Valdés, "Three Revolutions"
Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge, "Warped Cowboy"
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Chuck Owen, "All Hat, No Saddle"
John Williams, "Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can"
Nate Smith, "Home Free (For Peter Joe)"
John Beasley, "Ugly Beauty/Pannonica"
Chris Walden, "White Christmas"
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Justin Hurwitz, "Another Day of Sun"
Jorge Calandrelli, "Every Time We Say Goodbye"
Joel McNeely, "I Like Myself"
Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin and Clint Holmes, "I Loves You Porgy/There's A Boat That's Leavin' Soon For New York"
Randy Newman, "Putin"
Polydore
Best Recording Package
Magín Día, El Orisha De La Rosa
Mura Masa, Mura Masa
Father John Misty, Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)
The National, Sleep Well Beast
Jonathan Coulton, Solid State
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Various Artists, Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (1984 - 2014)
Grateful Dead, May 1977: Get Shown the Light
Various Artists, The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition
Various Artists, Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares
Best Album Notes
Various Artists, Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With the Truth
Various Artists, Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition
Richard Dowling, The Complete Piano Works of Scott Joplin
Various Artists, Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute
Otis Redding, Live at The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings
Washington Phillips, Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams
Best Historical Album
Various Artists, Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta
Glenn Gould, The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955
Leonard Bernstein, Leonard Bernstein - The Composer
Various Artists, Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From the Horn of Africa
Washington Phillips, Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
K.Flay, Every Where Is Some Where
Roger Waters, Is This the Life We Really Want?
Rose Cousins, Natural Conclusion
Perfume Genius, No Shape
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Best Remixed Recording
Loleatta Holloway, "Can't Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)"
Bobby Rush, "Funk O' De Funk (SMLE Remix)"
Kehlani, "Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)"
The xx, "A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)"
Depeche Mode, "You Move (Latroit Remix)"
Best Surround Sound Album
Jane Ira Bloom, Early Americans
Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra and Choir, Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man
Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96, So Is My Love
Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue
Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale, Tyberg: Masses
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Gary Call, Danielpour: Songs of Solitude & War Songs
Morten Lindberg, Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man
Keith O. Johnson and Sean Royce Martin, Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies
Mark Donahue, Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio
John Newton, Tyberg: Masses
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Manfred Eicher
David Frost
Morten Lindberg
Judith Sherman
Best Orchestral Performance
Louis Langrée, "Concertos for Orchestra"
Leonard Slatkin, "Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches"
Michael Tilson Thomas, "Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente"
Osmo Vänskä, "Mahler: Symphony No. 5"
Manfred Honeck, "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio"
Best Opera Recording
Lothar Koenigs, "Berg: Lulu"
Hans Graf, "Berg: Wozzeck"
Gianandrea Noseda, "Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles"
George Petrou, "Handel: Ottone"
Valery Gergiev, "Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel"
Best Choral Performance
Donald Nally, "Bryars: The Fifth Century"
Andrew Davis, "Handel: Messiah"
Alexander Liebreich, "Mansurian: Requiem"
Nigel Short, "Music of the Spheres"
Brian A. Schmidt, "Tyberg: Masses"
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Arcangelo, "Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1"
Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, "Death and the Maiden"
Stile Antico, "Divine Theatre - Sacred Motets by Giaches De Wert"
Joyce Yang and Augustin Hadelich, "Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann"
Martha Argerich & Various Artists, "Martha Argerich & Friends - Live From Lugano 2016"
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Murray Perahia, "Bach: The French Suites"
Steven Isserlis, "Haydn: Cello Concertos"
Maria Lettberg, "Levina: The Piano Concertos"
Frank Peter Zimmermann, "Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2"
Daniil Trifonov, "Transcendental"
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Philippe Jaroussky, Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas
Barbara Hannigan, Crazy Girl Crazy - Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio
Nicholas Phan, Gods & Monsters
Joyce DiDonato, In War & Peace - Harmony Through Music
Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift
Best Classical Compendium
Alexandre Tharaud and Cécile Lenoir, Barbara
Giancarlo Guerrero and Tim Handley, Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto
Reinbert de Leeuw and Guido Tichelman, Kurtág: Complete Works For Ensemble & Choir
Jordi Savall and Benjamin Bleton, Les Routes De L'Esclavage
Lucy Mauro and Lucy Mauro, Mademoiselle: Première Audience - Unknown Music Of Nadia Boulanger
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Zhou Tian, "Concerto for Orchestra"
Adam Schoenberg, "Picture Studies"
Tigran Mansurian, "Requiem"
Richard Danielpour, "Songs of Solitude"
Jennifer Higdon, "Viola Concerto"
Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!