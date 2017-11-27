Meghan Markle Flashes Her Engagement Ring From Prince Harry

She (obviously) said yes!
Earlier this month, after receiving her parents' blessing, Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle in London. Clarence House shared the news with the public Monday, with all members of Harry's immediate family offering their support. Meghan's parents also issued a statement, saying, "...We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."
Soon after their engagement was announced, the couple stepped out at Kensington Palace and posed for photographers. Meghan wore a white coat over a knee-length dress, while her fiancé wore a navy suit.
Meghan said she was feeling "so happy," while Harry was "thrilled" and "glad it's not raining." Meghan described Harry's proposal as "very" romantic, but pressed for details, he said, "That will come later. Harry added that he knew Meghan was The One "the very first time we met."
The couple will pose for an engagement portrait Monday and sit for an interview, to air later that night in the U.K.
Peter Lindbergh previously photographed Meghan for the October issue of Vanity Fair. "Both Meghan and Harry are really happy with how the Vanity Fair feature turned out. The photos are gorgeous and Lindbergh's office sent copies of the set to Meghan as a gift," a source close to the actress told E! News two months ago, shortly after the cover story was published online. "She's thrilled."
The bride-to-be seems to be taking her newfound fame in stride. As she previously told Vanity Fair, it was "surprising" how much things changed after their romance became public. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend's support," she said. And at the end of the day, Meghan added, "We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."
Their wedding will take place in the spring of 2018, according to Clarence House, and more details will be announced in "due course." Kate Middleton, meanwhile, will give birth in April.
After their wedding, the couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.
This will be the first marriage for Harry, who is currently fifth in line to the British throne, and the second for Meghan, who was married to TV producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013.
