Prince William and Kate Middleton "Very Excited" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

Prince William and Kate Middleton are ready for another wedding.

On the heels of Clarence House's announcement that Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle in London earlier this month, the royal couple issued a statement welcoming the Suits star into the family. "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who tied the knot themselves in April 2011, said in a statement Monday. "It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together."

It's the first time either of them have publicly acknowledged Meghan since Harry began dating her a year and a half ago—though, privately, sources told E! News they met some time ago. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who celebrated their 70th anniversary last week, "are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness," Buckingham Palace said.