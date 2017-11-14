Royal Fashion Redux! Kate Middleton Pulls From Her Old Maternity Outfits for Children's Center Visit

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton sticks to what works.

Such was the case Tuesday when she paid a visit to the Hornsey Road Children's Center to check out the facilities and meet with parents and children benefitting from its resources, including antenatal and postnatal services, a nursery and play groups. As an expectant mother herself, Middleton ripped a page out of her old fashion playbook and wore cream A-line coat by GOAT, which she paired with black tights, flat boots and a collared black dress layered underneath.

If any royal fashionistas recognize the look, it's because the future mother of three—an expert sartorial recycler—sported nearly the exact same look save the boots four years ago while pregnant for the first time with Prince George.