Tyrese Gibson Says Online Meltdown Caused by Psychiatric Medication

After a couple of dramatic and erratic months on social media, Tyrese Gibson is publicly apologizing to his fans, explaining that his online "meltdown" is not due to an issue with drugs or alcohol, but is result of his taking a psychiatric medication, which caused an "adverse effect" on him.

The actor, who posted the lengthy apology on his Instagram on Saturday, began, "11:11 today here’s my public apology - everything just changed Medication post I want you guys to know that to this day I don’t drink, smoke or on any level do I do drugs."

He continued, "because of this high stress and very traumatic experience I was advised then ultimately connected with multiple therapist and psychiatrist I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online."

Along with many posts since September, Tyrese threatened to quit Fast & Furious 9 amid an online feud with co-star Dwayne Johnson earlier this month.