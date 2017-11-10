BREAKING!

Louis C.K.'s I Love You, Daddy Shelved Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling and More Celebrity Hunks Who Prove Scorpio Season is the Hottest Season in Hollywood

Scorpio Season Is the Hottest Season in Hollywood

ESC: Best Looks, Tracee Ellis Ross

Why Tracee Ellis Ross Says You Need This JCPenney Jacket

The fallout continues.

After five women publicly accused Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct in a New York Times article published Thursday, his upcoming movie, which he wrote and directed, has been indefinitely shelved. "The Orchard will not be moving forward with the release of I Love You, Daddy," the studio told E! News in a statement Friday. C.K.'s dramedy, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, had been set for a Nov. 17 release and co-starred Pamela Adlon, Rose Byrne, Charlie Day, Helen Hunt, John Malkovich and Chloe Grace Moretz.

In light of the scandal, the film's premiere and press junket were canceled Thursday. C.K. has not commented on claims that he masturbated in front of at least five women over the years.

"I was as appalled as everyone to read the allegations made in The New York Times," Day told The Los Angeles Times in a statement Thursday. "I do not condone sexual misconduct and, in light of the allegations, will not be promoting the movie further." Moretz canceled promotion two weeks ago "when she was made aware of numerous possible accusations," her rep added.

I Love You, Daddy, Louis C.K.

The Orchard

C.K.'s appearance to promote the film on The Late Show Thursday was also abruptly canceled. "For those of you tuning in to see my interview with Louis C.K. tonight, I have some bad news—and then I have some really bad news. Louis cancelled his appearance here tonight because The New York Times broke this story today: five women are accusing Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct," Stephen Colbert said. Calling them "disturbing allegations," he noted that C.K. is "the latest in an avalanche of powerful men" to be alleged of sexual assault and/or harassment.

Since its premiere, I Love You, Daddy has been raising eyebrows among critics. One scene, in particular, has come under fire, as it features Day's character, Ralph, pretending to masturbate while C.K.'s character, Glen, is talking on a speakerphone call with Grace Cullen (Byrne). Ralph continues to pleasure himself even after Glen's producing partner (Edie Falco) enters the room.

The controversial film was filmed in secret and was a surprise entry at TIFF. It has long been rumored that C.K. has masturbated in front of women—and in the Times this week, comics Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov accused him of doing just that. C.K. claimed in Toronto that the rumors had not even entered his mind when he scripted and shot the scene with Day. "If you actually participate in a rumor," C.K. argued, "you make it bigger and you make it real."

Trevor Noah also took C.K. to task on Comedy Central's The Daily Show. "At this point, we're going to need a new Oscar category this year: Best Actor Whose Movies We Can't Watch Anymore. Now that I think about it, all women in Hollywood should win double Oscars for acting like all the men were cool all along, every single one of them. I'm just f--king saying!" he joked. "It's getting to the point where I see a beloved celebrity's name trending on Twitter, and I'm like, 'Please tell me they're dead! Please tell me they're dead! Ah, dammit.' It's every day!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Louis C.K. , Movies , Entertainment , Controversy , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News ,
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.