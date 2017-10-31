Best Skin Serums Based on Your Celebrity Spirit Animal

That's a loaded question, especially since every skin type is different. Instead of rounding up the best products solely based on ingredients or celeb fanfare, we've compiled a list based on your personality and personal preferences. Are you a product loyalist like Demi Lovato , who not only gets treated by celeb aesthetician Renée Rouleau but brings her products to the gym and beyond? Or do you only invest in premium product like Tracee Ellis Ross ? Perhaps you just really like pumpkins, like Catherine Zeta-Jones , in which case there's a serum for that, too!

Our point is there's no serum specifically made for you exact needs. And while ingredients and keeping in mind skin needs are super important, sometimes you need to find one that fits your budget, lifestyle or skin goals, too. Keep scrolling to find more options based on your celeb personality.

Steve Granitz/WireImage



For High-Fashion Naturalists If Tracee Ellis Ross is a fan, you know this serum is nothing but quality. The Blackish star loves her designer duds just as much as this premium product, which features 22 botanicals and essential oils cropped at the peak of their potency. We've tried it and can attest your face will drink it up like a fine wine.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images



The Pumpkin Eater "Peter, Peter, pumpkin eater // Had a wife and couldn't keep he // He put her in a pumkin shell // And there he kept her very well." OK, so the nursery rhyme may have a creepy meaning, but the preserving benefits of pumpkin, which is high in vitamins A, C and antioxidants, is not lost on the beauty industry. In fact, Catherine Zeta-Jones calls this pumpkin serum, among many others, one of her "makeup miracles."

Steve Lucero/BFA/REX/Shutterstock



For Big Budgets Leave it to Kim Kardashian to introduce us to a $500 serum on Snapchat. If you have the bankroll, we say give this skin supercharger a try. The ultra-concentrated formula is supposed to target skin damage, wrinkles and fine lines and restore your skin's elasticity while bringing back a radiance you never thought you had. Oh and it smells pretty, too. Why not if you got the money, right?

Steve Granitz/WireImage



For Model Skin New from renown facialist Ildi Pekar, who preps the famous visages of Miranda Kerr, Irina Shayk and other high-profile models, is a skin repair serum that not only feels luxurious and worth the hefty price tag ($148), but the formula features an unexpected ingredient: CBD oil, or cannabis oil. Although the serum is made of 100 percent natural ingredients, it packs a powerful punch (with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera juice, probiotics and vitamins blended together to heal the skin.

JB Lacroix/WireImage



The Acne-Prone Adult Let's be real: Celebs get zits, too—Jessica Alba included, which is why the Honest Beauty co-founder wanted to launch a line for adults that still experience breakouts. Her new nighttime serum features salicylic acid and retinol, which is basically a strong concentration of vitamin A, to combat acne. Just don't wear this baby during the day, as sun exposure can exacerbate retinol-treated skin.

