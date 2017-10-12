The Not-So-"Quiet" Bob Weinstein: Did Harvey Weinstein's Brother Want Him Out of the Hollywood Empire They Built Together?

However often that cost included looking the other way or being victimized one's self is part of the story still unfolding, seemingly by the minute, but there's no question–considering Weinstein has admitted to engaging in "bad behavior" and acting in a way that "caused a lot of pain"—that an unfathomably large network of people helped keep this inexcusable power structure in place for more than 20 years. (Weinstein has stated via his attorney his intent to sue the Times over its story and he has denied allegations of "non-consensual sex" or retaliation as detailed in Ronan Farrow's article for the New Yorker that went live Tuesday.)

News that Harvey had been ousted from the Weinstein Company broke on Sunday, three days after the Times piece. Three members of the board have resigned so far, but the party line is that no one really knew what Harvey was up to. Not even his only brother.

But how is that possible? How did Bob Weinstein, who co-founded Miramax with Harvey in 1979 and has been his business partner ever since, not know? If not every sordid detail, but of a larger behavioral pattern that any conscientious executive would suspect had the potential to ruin them at any moment? The Times reported that Harvey had reached at least eight financial settlements with women he'd mistreated. The paper also reported that Bob was among the executives and board members who were alarmed in 2015 by a memo written by TWC employee Lauren O'Connor that detailed allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Harvey and called the company a "toxic environment for women." (O'Connor was one of the women whom the Times said dropped her complaint after agreeing to a financial settlement.)