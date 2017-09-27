Sasha Pieterse Isn't Alone! See More Dancing With the Stars Contestants Who Lost Weight While Competing

Losing 10 pounds or earning a perfect 10? They are both possible when competing on Dancing With the Stars.

In case you missed Tuesday's episode, Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse opened up about her 70-pound weight gain that occurred over a two-year period because of a hormone condition called polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

At the same time, the actress shared with the audience that she has already lost 15 pounds on the ABC reality competition show.

"Now, I'm seeing results," Sasha shared. "I think most importantly, I'm feeling like me again."

As it turns out, Sasha is one of many contestants who have experienced a weight-loss journey while advancing to the finals.