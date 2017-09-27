Sasha Pieterse Isn't Alone! See More Dancing With the Stars Contestants Who Lost Weight While Competing

Losing 10 pounds or earning a perfect 10? They are both possible when competing on Dancing With the Stars.
In case you missed Tuesday's episode, Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse opened up about her 70-pound weight gain that occurred over a two-year period because of a hormone condition called polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).
At the same time, the actress shared with the audience that she has already lost 15 pounds on the ABC reality competition show.
"Now, I'm seeing results," Sasha shared. "I think most importantly, I'm feeling like me again."
As it turns out, Sasha is one of many contestants who have experienced a weight-loss journey while advancing to the finals.
Drew Scott revealed that he's already lost more than 25 pounds while dancing with Emma Slater. And that was only in the first weeks of practices.
"I haven't been this trim in probably 15-20 years and I feel great," the HGTV star told People. "Who knew dancing was such an amazing workout!"
We decided to look back at some of the many past contestants who have experienced a body transformation while appearing on the show in our gallery below.
With this season's competition just getting started, this could only be the beginning of a few body transformations.
Meanwhile, maybe we should start moving, grooving and shaking before the holidays arrive. It wouldn't hurt, right?
Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. only on ABC.
