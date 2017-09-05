The Craziest Moments From Fashion Weeks' Past

Naomi Campbell, ESC: Craziest Moments from Fashion Week

Guy Marineau/Conde Nast via Getty Images

ESC: Fashion Week at E! Banner

When you combine a sleepless city, world renowned creatives, supermodels, journalists and night-to-dawn parties, you're bound to end up with more than a few memories. 

The memorable moments of fashion week are endless. Whether you are sitting next to Anna Wintour in the front row, walking behind Gigi Hadid on the runway or watching the show live from the comfort of your luxe living room, you can anticipate a few "OMG" situations. Falls (like Naomi Campbell's), nudity and more add to the excitement surrounding fashion biggest weeks.

Want to know our favorite moments from fashion weeks' past? Keep scrolling! 

Bella Hadid, NYFW 2016, Fall, ESC: Craziest Moments from Fashion Week

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid's Slippery Stumble

An up-and-coming model's worst nightmare: falling down on the runway. If you were watching the Michael Kors SS17 runway show, there was a high chance that you felt really bad for Bella Hadid. Thankfully, things only got better for the model after her sudden drop.

Kanye West, Yeezy Season 4, ESC: Craziest Moments from Fashion Week

Tidal

Destination Yeezy Was Hot

Remember when no one knew if Kanye West was going to produce Yeezy season four, until he told everyone to meet a bus in Chelsea? Then, once editors and models arrived on Roosevelt Island, it was so hot a model fainted. Oh, Kanye. 

Jeremy Meeks, ESC: Craziest Moments from Fashion Week

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Philipp Plein

Fashion Week's Bad Boy

Jeremy Meeks goes down as the biggest come-up in fashion history. This bad boy turned his mugshot into a modeling career. It sounds crazy, until you see him. 

PETA Demonstrator, ESC: Craziest Moments from Fashion Week

Michel Dufour/WireImage

Every PETA Demonstration

Red paint, tofu—when PETA shows up, you better hide your animal-sourced products. Every time this agency has appeared on a runway, it's been memorable.

Rick Owens, Menswear, Penis, ESC: Craziest Moments from Fashion Week

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Rick Owen's Ballsy Styling

According to this design house, you can let it all hang out on the runway. Some turned red; others tried to get a closer look; but, everyone remembers the male nudity of this show.

Naomi Campbell, ESC: Craziest Moments from Fashion Week

Guy Marineau/Conde Nast via Getty Images

Naomi Campbell's Fatal Fall

Queen down! Naomi Campbell fell victim to a pair of intense Vivienne Westwood heels. Since the supermodel is so iconic, we'll never forget the moment we realized she was human.

Viktor & Rolf, ESC: Craziest Moments from Fashion Week

Michel Dufour/WireImage

The Ensemble We Wish We Could Wear

Remember that time Viktor & Rolf put an outfit on the runway that we really wanted, but knew we couldn't wear to work (even though we really, really wanted to)?

Alexander McQueen, ESC: Craziest Moments from Fashion Week

Conde Nast via Getty Images

It's Weave-tastic

This Alexander McQueen moment made us truly appreciate weave. At least you know that if you're ever cold, you can take it out of your head and put it on your shoulders—chic! 

Jean-Charles De Castelbajac, Kermit coat, ESC: Craziest Moments from Fashion Week

Nathalie Lagneau/Catwalking/Getty Images

Puppet Style

According to Jean-Charles De Castelbajac, puppets aren't just for your hands. Like Karlie Kloss, you can wear them on your head and body.  

What's your favorite memory? Tell us below! 

Follow @stylecollective for updates on all things Fashion Week at E!

