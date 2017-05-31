Married at First Sight Status Check: Who's Divorcing, Expecting and Defying the Odds

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 31, 2017 4:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lillian Vilchez, Tom Wilson, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Finding love at first sight is easier said than done.

For five seasons, loyal fans of Married at First Sight have witnessed pairs go from strangers to partners in a matter of minutes.

And before you think this is a show designed just to bring shock and awe, you may be surprised to know that a team of relationship experts work with each and every couple to ensure the relationship is more than a fling. And yes, they also work tirelessly to ensure the couples are compatible before saying "I Do."

Earlier today, news broke that Tom Wilson and Lillian Vilchez were planning to divorce after 14 months of marriage.

"Yes our marriage has ended. But a beautiful friendship has started," Tom confirmed on Instagram.  "@lillyvilchez is my best friend. Love her and care about her happiness. We're still team Tillian!!"

The latest breakup has us wondering how our favorite couples are doing once cameras stopped rolling.

Jason Carrion, Cortney Hendrix, Married At First Sight

FYI

Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Married 

Doug Hehner, Jamie Otis, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents to One Child

Monet Bell, Vaughn Copland, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorced

Article continues below

Jaclyn Methuen, Ryan Ranellone, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Davina Kullar, Sean Varricchio, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced 

Ryan De Nino, Jessica Castro, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after Jessica filed a restraining order

Article continues below

Ashley Doherty, David Norton, Married At First Sight

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks

Ashley Doherty & David Norton

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Samantha Role, Neil Bowlus, Married At First Sight

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks

Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Vanessa Nelson, Tres Russell, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Article continues below

Lillian Vilchez, Tom Wilson, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage 

Heather Seidel, Derek Schwartz, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Sonia Granados, Nick Pendergrast, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid 

Article continues below

Cody Knapek, Danielle DeGroot, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorcing

Sheila Downs, Nate Duhon, Married at First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorcing 

Ashley Petta, Anthony DAmico, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together 

Article continues below

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic

Finale Status: TBD

Current Status: Married 

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley

Finale Status: TBD

Current Status: Married 

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre

Finale Status: TBD

Current Status: Married 

Article continues below

When it comes to Tom and Lillian's relationship, a source assures to E! News that the couple did everything possible to save their marriage.

"Married at First Sight experts stepped in for counseling throughout the last few months, the couple sought out their own personal marriage counseling but it became clear that although they are best friends their marriage was not salvageable," our insider shared. "The two are just asking for privacy as they heal and find closure."

Will the three couples sharing their love story this season be more successful? We'll just have to keep watching.  

Married at First Sight airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.

People was first to report today's divorce news. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Married at First Sight , Divorces , Reality TV , TV , Couples , Top Stories
Latest News
Becca, The Bachelor

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Becca Kufrin Becoming the Next Bachelorette

The Bachelor, Rebecca

Becca Kufrin Meets 5 Of Her Suitors Minutes After Being Named the Next Bachelorette

Becca Kufrin

The Bachelor's Becca Kufrin Donating Her $6,000 Venmo Donations to Stand Up to Cancer

The Bachelor, Rebecca

It's Official: Becca Kufrin Is the Next Bachelorette

Lauren, Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are Engaged After The Bachelor's Shocking Ending

The Bachelor, Becca

Becca Kufrin and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reunite For First Time Since Brutal Bachelor Breakup And It Was Awkward AF

The Bachelor, Becca

Should The Bachelor Have Aired Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin's Breakup?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -