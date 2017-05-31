Married at First Sight Status Check: Who's Divorcing, Expecting and Defying the Odds

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 31, 2017 4:07 PM
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Finding love at first sight is easier said than done.
For five seasons, loyal fans of Married at First Sight have witnessed pairs go from strangers to partners in a matter of minutes.
And before you think this is a show designed just to bring shock and awe, you may be surprised to know that a team of relationship experts work with each and every couple to ensure the relationship is more than a fling. And yes, they also work tirelessly to ensure the couples are compatible before saying "I Do."
Earlier today, news broke that Tom Wilson and Lillian Vilchez were planning to divorce after 14 months of marriage.
"Yes our marriage has ended. But a beautiful friendship has started," Tom confirmed on Instagram. "@lillyvilchez is my best friend. Love her and care about her happiness. We're still team Tillian!!"
The latest breakup has us wondering how our favorite couples are doing once cameras stopped rolling.
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Married and Proud Parents to One Child
Article continues below
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced after Jessica filed a restraining order
Article continues below
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
Article continues below
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid
Article continues below
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorcing
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorcing
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Together
Article continues below
Finale Status: TBD
Current Status: Married
Finale Status: TBD
Current Status: Married
Finale Status: TBD
Current Status: Married
Article continues below
When it comes to Tom and Lillian's relationship, a source assures to E! News that the couple did everything possible to save their marriage.
"Married at First Sight experts stepped in for counseling throughout the last few months, the couple sought out their own personal marriage counseling but it became clear that although they are best friends their marriage was not salvageable," our insider shared. "The two are just asking for privacy as they heal and find closure."
Will the three couples sharing their love story this season be more successful? We'll just have to keep watching.
Married at First Sight airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.
People was first to report today's divorce news.
Becca Kufrin and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reunite For First Time Since Brutal Bachelor Breakup And It Was Awkward AF
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!