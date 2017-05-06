Meghan Markle Cheers on Prince Harry as He Rides Again at Charity Polo Match

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Brie Bella, Instagram

Mom-to-Be Brie Bella Thanks Fans for Their Support After Hospital ''Scare''

Michael Phelps, Nicole Phelps, Boomer Phelps, Instagram

Michael Phelps Celebrates Boomer Phelps' First Birthday With Gold Medal Worthy-Bash

Hoda Kotb, Instagram

Hoda Kotb Celebrates Daughter Haley Joy's First Kentucky Derby in the Cutest Way

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Prince Harry got himself a super cute cheerleader at his latest charity polo match.

As viewers across the pond prepared to watch Saturday's 2017 Kentucky Derby, the 32-year-old royal mounted his own horse and took part in the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot, England. His girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, was seen cheering him from the sidelines, wearing a long navy dress and white jacket. It marked the couple's first public event together.

This marks the first public event the two have attended together, although they were not photographed together.

Kensington Palace confirmed their relationship in November. They have since spent time together in Toronto, where she lives and films Suits, his native London, Norway and Jamaica, where they attended his best friend's wedding.

Photos

Prince Harry: Royal and Rugged

Prince Harry

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Meghan Markle

James Whatling / MEGA

Saturday's polo match benefits the Sentebale and WellChild children's organizations, of which he is a patron. Harry had co-founded the former group with Prince Seeiso of the kingdom of Lesotho in Africa.

Harry and brother Prince William are avid polo players and will this summer take part in a series of polo matches to raise funds and awareness for several charities they support as royal patrons, including Sentebale and WellChild, Kensington Palace said in a statement Saturday.

The two have raised more than£10 ($13 million) by playing in charity polo matches since 2007.

TAGS/ Prince Harry , Top Stories , Royals , Sports , Charity
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again