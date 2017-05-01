Ashley Graham on Her 2017 Met Gala Look: ''We Had to Make It Very Ashley''

Ashley Graham may be attending fashion's biggest bash, the 2017 Met Gala, for the very first time, but she still wanted to keep it real on the red carpet on Monday night.

Standing in front of Metropolitan Museum of Art, the plus-size model dished to E! News' Brad Goreski all about the bold look from H&M and inspired by Rei Kawakubo's label Commes de Garçon. The 29-year-old said the secretive designer is all about big crazy shapes, but that the style still had to suit her fab form.

"[Kawakubo] is all about shapes and all about the deconstruction...But, we had to make it very Ashley, so we have the body in between it all," said the Nebraska-born beauty.