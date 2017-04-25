Bulletproof Windows, Four Pools and a 15-Car Garage: Will Beyoncé and Jay Z Move Into Hollywood's Most Lavish Home?

Beyoncé and Jay Z are moving on up!

As the A-list couple prepares to welcome twins, word on the street is they're eyeing a jaw-dropping mansion perched atop a secluded hill in Bel Air. Page Six reports the Lemonade artist and her rapper hubby put in a $120 million bid to call the sprawling mansion their home, which no surprise here, is all kinds of extravagant.

Newly remodeled from the ground up, Bey and Jay's potential residence is spread across two acres of land and more than 30,000-square-feet. With 11 bedrooms, four pools and a 15-car garage, there's no question the Knowles-Carter fam will have plenty of space to raise Blue Ivy Carter and their two little ones.