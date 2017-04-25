Bulletproof Windows, Four Pools and a 15-Car Garage: Will Beyoncé and Jay Z Move Into Hollywood's Most Lavish Home?

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Flash, Once and Future Flash

The Flash Goes to a Very Depressing But Enlightening Future

Beyonce Facebook, Lemonade Video

Here's How You Can Score a College Scholarship From Beyoncé

Chris Soules, Bachelor

The Bachelor's Chris Soules Arrested After Deadly Crash: Everything We Know

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Beyonce, Jay Z, Possible Bel Air Mansion

Splash News

Beyoncé and Jay Z are moving on up!

As the A-list couple prepares to welcome twins, word on the street is they're eyeing a jaw-dropping mansion perched atop a secluded hill in Bel Air. Page Six reports the Lemonade artist and her rapper hubby put in a $120 million bid to call the sprawling mansion their home, which no surprise here, is all kinds of extravagant. 

Newly remodeled from the ground up, Bey and Jay's potential residence is spread across two acres of land and more than 30,000-square-feet. With 11 bedrooms, four pools and a 15-car garage, there's no question the Knowles-Carter fam will have plenty of space to raise Blue Ivy Carter and their two little ones.

Photos

Celebrity Mega Mansions

Not to mention all the amenities, which include space for a recording studio, a media room, an in-house spa and separate living quarters for their staff. Casual

And while it remains to be seen whether or not Beyoncé and Jay Z will become permanent Angelenos, we've rounded up five celebrity mega mansions that rival what might just be Hollywood's craziest home. 

Celebrity Bachelor Pads, Drake

Trulia, AKM-GSI

Drake's Hidden Hills, Calif. $7.7 million pad is a bachelor's dream. The pool alone is worth millions, and comes complete with an 80-foot water slide, multiple waterfalls and an intimate grotto. Add that to the estate's tennis court, horse facility, sand volleyball court and a mechanical bull bordered by viewing pavilions, and it's official: the "Fake Love" rapper might never settle down with such an epic space to party the night away.

Lady Gaga, Malibu Home

Redfin

Let Lady Gaga's $23 million enclave in Malibu inspire your next interior design project. From the pop star's 800-bottle wine cellar, home theater, saltwater swimming pool and, (how could we forget?!) subterranean "batcave," we couldn't imagine ever leaving.

The underground living space also features a 1960s-style bowling alley and free-throw machines for when Mother Monster wants to channel her sporty side, of course.

Photos

Celebrity Real Estate: Breakover Homes

John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Ocala, Florida, Celeb Home

James Aylott CelebrityHomePhotos.com; Getty Images

Fit for their globe-trotting lifestyle, John Travoltaand Kelly Preston's Florida homestead also doubles as an airport. When wanderlust strikes, the Grease star can put his private pilot's license to use and walk right outside his front door to one of two plane runways housing upwards of five aircraft. 

Not too shabby!

Oprah Winfreys Montecito Home, Celeb Homes

Carrillo/CelebrityHomePhotos.com, AP Images

Oprah Winfrey has more than a handful of talents, and with such an impressive empire to her name, it's no wonder she became a real estate aficionado. Her portfolio of homes is staggering, but it's the Montecito, Calif. estate worth about $90 million that comes out on top.

In addition to six bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, 10 fireplaces and state-of-the-art theater, there's also man-made lake that's fully stocked with fish.

Photos

Celebrity Couples' Vacation Homes

Beyonce, Jay Z, New Orleans Home, Celeb Homes, Celebrity Couple Real Estate

Zillow; Getty Images

Don't think for a second this is Bey and Jay's first real estate rodeo. The pair dropped $2.6 million for a stunning church-turned-ballet studio in New Orleans that boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms each with the space's signature red accents and antique furnishings.

The historical mansion is unique to NOLA for a very specific reason—its rooftop deck is the largest residential green roof in the entire city.

So... when can we move in?

TAGS/ Beyoncé , Jay Z , Real Estate , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again