Star Wars: Episode IX, Frozen 2, Live-Action The Lion King and Indiana Jones Get Release Dates

Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm announced the release dates of three major upcoming movies: Star Wars: Episode IX, Indiana Jones and Frozen 2.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Star Wars: Episode IX is set for May 24, 2019 and Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones will hit theaters July 10, 2020. Harrison Ford is slated to return to his famous franchise.

Disney also announced the highly anticipated sequel to Frozen, Frozen 2, which will be released on Nov. 27, 2019. Star Kristen Bell reacted to the news on Twitter.