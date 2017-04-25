Star Wars: Episode IX, Frozen 2, Live-Action The Lion King and Indiana Jones Get Release Dates

Star Wars Episode 9, Indiana Jones

Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm announced the release dates of three major upcoming movies: Star Wars: Episode IXIndiana Jones and Frozen 2.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Star Wars: Episode IX is set for May 24, 2019 and Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones will hit theaters July 10, 2020. Harrison Ford is slated to return to his famous franchise.

Disney also announced the highly anticipated sequel to FrozenFrozen 2, which will be released on Nov. 27, 2019. Star Kristen Bell reacted to the news on Twitter. 

Disney also announced the release date for the live-action Lion King, which will be July 19, 2019. Director Jon Favreau celebrated the news by sharing it on Twitter along with a lion emoji and king emoji. We see what you did there! Favreau was also tapped for the live-action remake of The Jungle Book, which earned $965.8 million worldwide after its debut. He is also developing a sequel to The Jungle Book, though the film's release date is TBD.

Are you excited for Disney's upcoming movies? Sound off in the comments!

