Amber Heard and Elon Musk Walk Arm-in-Arm During First Public Outing Together

Amber Heard and Elon Musk are spending some time in the land down under!

The actress is currently filming Aquaman in Australia, and on Sunday she took a well-deserved break for an afternoon adventure with the billionaire Tesla founder. Amber and Elon were photographed with their arms around each other, strolling through Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary as they prepared to embark on the attraction's zip lining course.

Amber, 31, was all smiles in a simple T-shirt, jeans and light pink highlights throughout her typically-blond tresses. Two of the mogul's six sons reportedly joined Heard and Musk for the day trip.

This marks the pair's first public outing together since romance rumors began to swirl nearly nine months ago.