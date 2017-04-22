Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum Majorly Hint at Onstage Reunion for Magic Mike Live Las Vegas Show

Grab your dollar bills, Magic Mike Live! Las Vegas is finally here!

Hollywood's sexiest couple, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, stepped up to the red carpet last night for the premiere of the stage show, which is needless to say based on the Magic Mike franchise, and showed us they still know how to tease...

When E! News caught up with the dancing duo at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sin City, Jenna couldn't stop talking about how "proud" she was of her hunky hubby. But that's not all—both of them more than hinted us about the possibility of once again hitting the dance floor together in the stage show.

The actors, who met while filming their sleeper hit Step Up, said that they were more than open to the possibility of reuniting in the show, which was conceived by Channing, as well as co-directed by the 22 Jump Street actor and the film franchise's choreographer Alison Faulk.