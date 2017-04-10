Step Inside Kylie Jenner's Private World With E!'s New Docu-Series, Life of Kylie

You have been cordially invited into Kylie Jenner's private world!

The 19-year-old mogul will be opening up the doors of her exclusive domain and giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her extraordinary life in her upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff series, Life of Kylie.

If you've ever wondered what's it's really like to be Kylie, wonder no more. The new show, premiering this summer, will expose a personal, more intimate side of makeup entrepreneur as she manages her celebrity persona, multi-million dollar company and, well, just being a teenager.

"These couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans," Kylie said. "This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends."