Meghan Markle Shuts Down Her Lifestyle Website, The Tig: "It's Time to Say Goodbye"

Meghan Markle is signing off.

The Suits star announced Friday that she is shutting down her longtime lifestyle website, The Tig. "After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye," she explained to fans in a letter posted on the website's home page. "What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy."

Before officially closing a door on this digital chapter of her life, she bid farewell to her readers with a hefty dose of encouragement. "Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world,'" she advised.