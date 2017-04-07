Meghan Markle Shuts Down Her Lifestyle Website, The Tig: "It's Time to Say Goodbye"

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves and More Stars Attend Opening Night of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's World Tour
Meghan Markle is signing off.
The Suits star announced Friday that she is shutting down her longtime lifestyle website, The Tig. "After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye," she explained to fans in a letter posted on the website's home page. "What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy."
Before officially closing a door on this digital chapter of her life, she bid farewell to her readers with a hefty dose of encouragement. "Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world,'" she advised.
Thank you to all the supporters of The Tig! From followers to contributors, you have become friends ? It is YOU who have made this Tig community so special. And even though I haven't met most of you, for three years I've seen your faces and read your comments and hugged you from afar. (Domi, Em, Hannah, Sol, Iris, Doris, Jessy, Simone, Cassy....and so many more! I will always be grateful for your support). Go to @thetigofficial or thetig.com to see our official send-off. Sending all the love xx MM #TigFarewell
"Above all, don't ever forget your worth - as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough."
The actress launched the site in 2014, citing Tignanello red wine as inspiration for the title.
"Tignanello is a full-bodied red wine that I tried about seven years ago," she told Tory Daily. "In wine circles, it is nicknamed ‘Tig.' It was my first moment of getting it — I finally understood what people meant by the body, structure, finish, legs of wine. The TIG is my nickname for me getting it. Not just wine, but everything."
As she bids farewell to one project, the 5-year-old will star in the upcoming seventh season of Suits and remains committed to the humanitarian causes she holds dear. Amid all her professional endeavors, she also carves out time to jet off to England for visits with her royal beau, Prince Harry.
In light of this development, it seems Markle is honing in on her biggest passions. According to a source, The Tig was not a lifelong goal. "Meghan is going through big changes in her life," the insider said. "The Tig was always just a fun vanity project, but it wasn't her future."
According to two sources, she is also moving away from show business. "Even before Harry, she was starting to think about transitioning out of acting," a source told E! News. "She wants to focus on other worldly endeavors she is passionate about, like her philanthropy."
Some may speculate these adjustments are tied to potentially joining the royal family. While an engagement between the two has not been announced, sources tell E! News they are on the same serious page about a future together.
"She's at a place in her life where she is ready to settle down and have children," another source said. "She wasn't necessarily there in her previous marriage. Harry and Meghan are very aligned in what they want for their future."
Markle is also aware that a life with a prince will require some adapting. As the source added, "She knows that a future with Harry will mean refocusing some of the interests and goals she had before they met, but she is ready for that."