How Meghan Markle Is Preparing for Her New Life as a Princess

It's no longer a case of if Prince Harry will propose to his girlfriend Meghan Markle, but when.

After three months of living in domestic bliss at Harry's two-bedroom pad in Kensington Palace, just doors away from Prince William and Kate Middleton's home, it's looking increasingly likely we will soon have an American princess in the British royal family.

"It comes down to timing," says an insider. "Harry is ready to settle down and Meghan feels the same way. They are both in this for the long haul, they've known pretty much from the start. Everything has just fallen into place."