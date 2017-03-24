2017 CFDA Fashion Awards Nominations Announced

Now that Hollywood's award season has come to a close, it's time to start honoring fashion.
After a two-hour board meeting, the CFDA announced the nominees for the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, which are set for June 5 at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom, Thursday evening. CFDA Chairwoman and famed fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg had the honors of announcing the names.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
Womenswear Designer of the Year
Joseph Altuzarra
Raf Simons for Calvin Klein
Marc Jacobs
Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Menswear Designer of the Year
Raf Simons for Calvin Klein
Robert Geller
Thom Browne
Tim Coppens
Todd Snyder
Accessory Designer of the Year
Stuart Vevers for Coach
Irene Neuwirth
Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel
Paul Andrew
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Catwalking/Getty Images
Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent
Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock for Brock Collection
Gabriela Hearst
Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for Monse
Virgil Abloh for Off-White
Sander Lak for Sies Marjan
The CFDA decided to combine the Swarovski Awards for accessories, men's and women's into one single award this year.
Kenneth Cole will be receiving the inaugural Swarovski Award for Positive Change. Rick Owens will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, and the International Award, given for a designer's creative contribution to the international fashion stage, will be presented to Demna Gvasalia for Vetements and Balenciaga.
The Founder's Award will go to Pat McGrath, and the Board of Directors' Tribute will be presented to Cecile Richards, Gloria Steinem and Janelle Monáe. The Fashion Icon Award will posthumously be presented to Franca Sozzani.
Congratulations to all the nominees!