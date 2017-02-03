Tori Spelling Introduces a New Family Member—But She's Still Pregnant

Congrats to the Spelling-McDermott family on the arrival of their adorable baby...pig.

Tori Spelling announced Friday she and her family had acquired a 2-year-old, 4-pound mini pig named Nutmeg from a breeder in Florida.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and reality star is currently pregnant with her and husband Dean McDermott's fifth child, a boy. She posted on her Instagram page and blog a photo of her with their new pet and four children—Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.