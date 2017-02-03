5 Days, 5 Ways: Vanessa Hudgens Goes Big in the Bag Department

Jackson Lee / Splash News
Are the days of mini bags done?
Though we don't think the above statement is true (quick yet), we are rethinking investing in an oversized bag after Vanessa Hudgens appeared toting one on Monday. It has the capacity and volume to hold just about anything, but there's also an age-old styling tip here that begs repeating: the bigger the bag, the smaller you look. An accessory of this size creates a whole new scale for your outfit.
Not convinced you need one yet? Check out the below option—you'll be a believer in no time.
Metallic boots in the snow? We're really digging this Gigi Hadid-approved winter style lesson. She's combined your favorite footwear with a major punch of personality, so slip on the super-affordable kicks below and make like the supermodel.
Like our debate on mini bags, could dainty jewelry also be taking a backseat? We're loving those statement earrings on Hilary Duff!
Not only is this dress on Dakota Johnson incredibly flattering, but it's also incredibly easy to wear—thanks to its silhouette. Whether you're having one of those uber-confident days or you've been doubting every piece of clothing you own, because of its non-fitted nature, you'll find solace in wearing something like this.
On Fridays Suki Waterhouse wears graphic bomber jackets—and we couldn't be more into it. If you're looking to dress up an otherwise low-key, casual look, throwing a piece of outerwear like this over top is the perfect solution.
Now head into the weekend looking and feeling your best!