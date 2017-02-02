Hold Up, Beyoncé Is Performing at the 2017 Grammys

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Just 24 hours after Beyoncé
broke the internet announced that she is expecting twins, E! News has learned that the singer is set to take center stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
Queen Bey has earned the most nominations at this year's award show for her hit album Lemonade so it only makes sense that she would do us the honors of performing live.
And not only is Bey up for many, many awards come February 12 (along with Adele, her biggest competition for the evening), but she's currently the most nominated female artist in history.
As if that wasn't enough, it turns out that Jay Z's leading lady has broken yet another record with her nominations this year.
For the 2017 Grammys, Bey is the first and only artist to ever be nominated in not one, not two but four different genres. Not too shabby, right?!
Yesterday the singer posted a photo of her with her growing baby bump on Instagram to share the exciting news that she was pregnant. She also penned a sweet message to her Beyhive and legions of fans around the world, writing:
"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters."
Here's to an exciting 2017 Grammy Awards!